Police investigate after man shot at party at Bridle Path mansion used as Airbnb rental

Open this photo in gallery A man in his twenties who was rushed to the hospital was in stable condition Sunday afternoon. John Hanley/John Hanley

A mansion in Toronto’s affluent Bridle Path area is the site of a police investigation after a man was shot during the house’s use as an Airbnb rental.

Police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Sunday where a man in his mid-twenties had been shot in the upper body. He was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital. His condition was stable Sunday afternoon.

Between 20 and 30 people were at a party at the home when the shooting occurred, according to Toronto Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

Story continues below advertisement

The home was being rented through the short-term rental site Airbnb at the time of the shooting, a spokesperson for the company confirmed Sunday.

“The reported behaviour is abhorrent,” spokesperson Benjamin Breit said in an e-mailed statement. “This listing is no longer on Airbnb’s platform and we’ve suspended the booking guest as we urgently investigate.”

Airbnb’s listing for the home has been removed, but it was recently being rented for close to $2500 nightly and could accommodate 12 guests, according to a web archive.

The home is valued around $14.2-million, according to the brokerage site zolo.ca and features an indoor pool and a “magnificent domed foyer.”

Sunday’s shooting is not the first time violence has erupted at a short-term rental in the city this year.

In May, two teens were charged with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at a post-prom party at a large home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont. The home was being rented as an Airbnb at the time.

In 2018, police said a man was shot accidentally inside a condominium being used as an Airbnb near Bremner Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard.