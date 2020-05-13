One pedestrian dead after crash involving City of Toronto vehicle

Toronto police say a woman has died after being hit by a city pickup truck that lost control and mounted a curb on Wednesday morning.

Det. Brett Moore of the Traffic Services Division says the woman was out for a walk at about 10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the truck.

Moore says the pickup mounted a curb, hit a chain-link fence before getting back on the road and then crossed into the opposing lanes and mounted the other curb.

He says that’s when the truck hit the woman, before going on to strike two parked cars in a driveway.

The City says one of its employees was also injured in the crash and has been taken to hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the city says it will also comply with a Ministry of Labour probe while conducting its own internal investigation.

