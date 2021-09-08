One dead, one injured in chemical plant explosion in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Fire Service says one person has died and another has been injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Toronto’s east end.

They say the injured person has sustained chemical burns.

The explosion was first reported at 9:50 a.m.

Emergency services responded to the chemical spill near Wicksteed Avenue and Beth Nealson Drive.

Firefighters are still trying to put out the fire at the plant.

Police say that roads and railways in the area have been shut down.

