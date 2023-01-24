Toronto police say a woman is in hospital after she was stabbed multiple times on a city streetcar.

They say a female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Toronto police say officers were called to Spadina Avenue and Sussex Avenue at 2 p.m. after a reported stabbing on a streetcar.

They say the woman who was stabbed is in serious but stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The stabbing is the latest violent attack reported on the Toronto Transit Commission.

