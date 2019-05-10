 Skip to main content

One person remains in hospital after plane, fuel truck collide at Toronto's Pearson airport

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation says five people were taken to hospital after a fuel truck collided with a plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport this morning.

Debra Williams says of the three crew members and two passengers who were hospitalized, four have since been released. She gave no more details about the person who remains in hospital.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, said three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Beverly MacDonald wrote in an email that an arriving Air Canada Jazz plane collided with a Menzies fuel truck at 1:36 a.m.

The aircraft was evacuated and passengers were allowed to leave the airport.

MacDonald says the incident had no impact on airport operations.

