 Skip to main content

Toronto Ontario investing $3-million to boost Toronto’s CCTV network amid spike in gun violence

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario investing $3-million to boost Toronto’s CCTV network amid spike in gun violence

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Premier Doug Ford says the investment will give Toronto police the tools they need to fight gun and gang violence in the city and put criminals behind bars.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario is investing $3-million to more than double the amount of closed-circuit TV cameras for Toronto amid a recent spate of gun violence.

The province says it will expand Toronto’s CCTV system from 34 cameras to 74.

Premier Doug Ford says the investment will give Toronto police the tools they need to fight gun and gang violence in Toronto and put criminals behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor John Tory says the number of homicides has been reduced this year, but the level of gun violence continues to be unacceptable.

There have been 274 shootings this year so far with 412 victims – considerably higher than mid-August of 2014, when Toronto had seen 117 shootings with 145 victims.

Tory has also been calling on Ottawa to implement a ban on handguns, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far only said the federal government will consider additional gun control measures and voters will have to wait for the Liberals’ election platform for details.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter