Ontario launching COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, staff at hot spot schools

The Canadian Press
Students arrive for the first time since the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont. on Sept. 15, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The Ontario government says it is starting voluntary COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff in regions with high rates of transmission.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the launch of the additional testing today, saying the province will spare no expense to keep schools open.

He says the expanded testing will be provided in schools in Toronto, Peel and York regions, and Ottawa.

The province first announced the program this summer but it had not yet taken effect.

Ontario is reporting 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 21 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 572 of those cases are in Peel Region, and 356 are in Toronto.

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
