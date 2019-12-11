 Skip to main content

Toronto

Ontario lawmakers applaud Laura Babcock’s family for sparking change to death certificate rules

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Clayton Babcock stands next to his wife Linda outside a Toronto court, in a Dec. 16, 2017, file photo. The couple was at Queen’s Park today as the province announced 'Laura’s Law.'

A Toronto family has received a standing ovation from Ontario lawmakers for their efforts to change the heart-wrenching process to get a death certificate for people whose remains have not been found.

Linda and Clayton Babcock struggled for 18 months to get a death certificate for their daughter, Laura Babcock, who was murdered in 2012.

Because Babcock vanished and her body was never found, the coroner could not declare her dead under existing laws.

Despite that, a jury found two men guilty of her murder in 2017.

The premier and other ministers helped the Babcocks get their daughter’s death certificate.

The couple was on hand at Queen’s Park today as the province announced “Laura’s Law,” aimed at ensuring no other family in similar circumstances will have to go through the same bureaucratic process.

Related topics

Report an error
