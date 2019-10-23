 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario moving more services online, changing procurement process

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy, seen addressing the media in Toronto in September, 2018.

Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ontario will move more government services online and redesign the way it makes bulk purchases to save money and make its operations more user-friendly.

The province’s Treasury Board President unveiled the broader digital government strategy today during a speech in downtown Toronto.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the top 10 services offered by ServiceOntario will be offered online, but gave no timeline for implementation.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the province will also redesign its procurement process to better leverage the province’s bulk buying power, estimating the move could save a billion dollars a year.

The government is also reviewing offices it owns and considering selling off spaces it doesn’t need throughout the province.

The plan will also see the province consolidate transfer payments to social service agencies to simplify the funding system.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter