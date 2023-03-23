York Regional Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two new suspects in connection with an alleged attack on a 37-year-old woman who was later abducted from an Ontario town.

Elnaz Hajtamiri in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021.

Investigators say Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspects fled in a vehicle, and three people were identified and charged in the attack in 2022.

They say a fourth suspect was arrested in February 2023 and a fifth was charged on March 1, and police say two more suspects have now been identified as part of the countrywide warrants.

Police say new charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man from Delta, B.C., and a 23-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., for aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The Ontario Provincial Police say Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.