Ontario SIU clears police in Danforth mass shooting, confirm attacker killed himself

Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded their investigation into the officers who responded to a mass shooting on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue last July – determining that the officers’ actions were not only justified, but commendable.

The Special Investigations Unit, which probes cases in which civilians may have been injured or killed by police, was tasked with investigating two Toronto police officers in connection with the death of Faisal Hussain on July 22, who had exchanged fire with the two officers before shooting himself in the head.

By that point, Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, had already been killed by Mr. Hussain, as he walked along the busy Greektown strip, firing into busy restaurants and crowds. Another 13 people were injured.

In his report, released Wednesday, SIU director Tony Loparco concluded that he is “satisfied that Mr. Hussain took his own life and that no TPS officer involved in the incident committed a criminal offence. Indeed, in this case there is no evidence that the responding officers’ actions were anything but commendable in the face of truly perilous circumstances.”

It was at 10 p.m. that police began receiving 911 calls from people on Danforth Avenue, as Mr. Hussain walked westbound through bustling Greektown, firing shots into multiple restaurants.

Two officers in the area were in their cruiser when they got the call. They headed up Bowden Street toward Danforth, where they encountered Mr. Hussain firing shots toward the busy 7Numbers restaurant on the corner.

The pair exited their vehicle with their guns drawn. Mr. Hussain turned to face them and fired multiple times in their direction. According to the report, the two feared for their lives and returned fire.

One of the officers, as he took cover behind the cruiser, shot out the rear passenger window. Mr. Hussain fled northbound on Bowden Street, and then westbound on Danforth.

A few minutes later, officers found Mr. Hussain’s body on the ground in front of the Danforth Church. He was lying on his back, and had “significant trauma to his head.”

He was wearing dark jeans with a silver chain hooked on his belt buckle, a checkered shirt, a black sleeveless hoodie and black shoes. The black baseball hat he’d been seen wearing in video footage from the shooting lay at his feet. A black satchel was still strapped across his body.

A black .40-calibre Smith and Wesson handgun and two fully loaded handgun magazines were found near his body. Another empty magazine was on the sidewalk nearby.

An autopsy on his body concluded that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the right temple. An autopsy performed by the Centre of Forensic Sciences on July 24 determined that this was typical of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mr. Loparco stressed that while “many serious questions” remain about Mr. Hussain’s actions that night, the SIU’s mandate is only to determine whether a police officer committed a criminal offence in relation to his death.

He concluded – with “no hesitation” – that the officers who fired shots at Mr. Hussain that night “were acting pursuant to their duty to protect life when they responded to a call indicating that there was an active shooter on Danforth Avenue.”

“It is clear that both officers feared for their lives and for the lives of others, and it is similarly clear that this fear was objectively reasonable. Mr. Hussain was actively shooting at the officers, creating an immediate and significant threat, and I find that it was reasonably necessary for the police officers to discharge their firearms in an ultimately failed attempt to neutralize that threat,” he wrote.

“In conclusion, I am simply unable to find any evidence that a police officer committed a criminal offence in relation to Mr. Hussain’s death. Instead, I believe that Mr. Hussain decided to kill himself rather than surrender to police and find [that the officers’] use of force was entirely appropriate in the circumstances. Accordingly, no charges will issue and the file will be closed.”