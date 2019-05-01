 Skip to main content

Toronto Ontario to cut government-run out-of-country travel insurance, Health Minister says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario to cut government-run out-of-country travel insurance, Health Minister says

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Ontario is moving ahead with a plan to scrap a provincial program that offers basic out-of-country travel insurance.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the Progressive Conservative government has decided to make the change after holding a six-day public consultation that ended Tuesday.

The program currently covers out-of-country in-patient services to a maximum of $400 a day for a higher level of care, such as intensive care, as well up to $50 a day for emergency outpatient services, and doctor services.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says the program’s administrative costs are too high and the level of coverage too low to help travellers who already largely depend on private travel insurance.

She says a broader public outreach effort will be needed to remind travellers to purchase health insurance before they leave the country.

Opposition politicians have said ending the program will hurt snowbirds and frequent travellers.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter