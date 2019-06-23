Ontario watchdog investigating fatal collision after police pursuit in Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog is looking into a fatal collision involving a vehicle that was being pursued by Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto officers were investigating a vehicle in a parking lot in the city’s east end Saturday evening when the vehicle fled the scene.

Police pursued it to the nearby intersection of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East, where the SIU says the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 77-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 74-year-old woman who was a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says no one from the vehicle that was being pursued suffered serious injuries.

The agency, which investigates any death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police in Ontario, has assigned a team of eight investigators to the case.