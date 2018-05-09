 Skip to main content

Ontario’s privacy commissioner probing potential breaches by Peel, Toronto police

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces.

Beamish says the first is an alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents by a member of the Peel Regional Police.

The other involves the apparent unauthorized release of a closed-circuit TV image by a member of the Toronto Police Service.

Beamish says investigations have been launched into both apparent incidents of unauthorized use and disclosure of personal information.

The commissioner provided no other details.

