Ontario’s privacy commissioner probing potential breaches by Peel, Toronto police

Ontario’s privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces.

Beamish says the first is an alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents by a member of the Peel Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

The other involves the apparent unauthorized release of a closed-circuit TV image by a member of the Toronto Police Service.

Beamish says investigations have been launched into both apparent incidents of unauthorized use and disclosure of personal information.

The commissioner provided no other details.