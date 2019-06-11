Oprah Winfrey appearance gets cancelled by Toronto Raptors as NBA Finals push ahead

Open this photo in gallery Oprah Winfrey’s show at Scotiabank Arena on Friday has been cancelled due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule. Jordan Strauss/The Canadian Press

Oprah Winfrey is stepping aside to make way for the Toronto Raptors.

The famed TV host’s plans to bring her “Your Path Made Clear” speaking engagement to the Scotiabank Arena on Friday have been cancelled, announced promoter Live Nation.

The decision comes as the NBA Finals push ahead to Game 6 in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

If the Raptors lose, the team would return to their home city for Game 7 on Sunday night.

That makes organizing a different event in the Toronto arena more difficult because the basketball court would likely have to be disassembled to accommodate Oprah’s stage and seating arrangements.

Live Nation said the cancellation is “due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The whirlwind success of the Raptors this season has led to a number of schedule changes at the Toronto arena.

Among them, British band the Who bumped their planned June concert to September in anticipation of the NBA Finals, while country singer Carrie Underwood moved her show to October.