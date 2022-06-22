Toronto’s popular Greektown street festival has been cancelled for the third year in a row, with organizers citing COVID-19 uncertainty and changes to the local streetscape.

Taste of the Danforth organizers say the best way to ensure the long-term success of the festival is to postpone it until 2023.

In a statement posted to social media, organizers say it was unclear during the winter months whether public health restrictions would let the three-day festival go ahead.

Once it was clear they had the green light, organizers say there was not enough time to reimagine the festival given “changes to the streetscape”.

Danforth Avenue is a popular stretch for the CafeTO program, which allows restaurants and bars to set up summer curb-lane and sidewalk patios.

In the statement, organizers invited people to take part in the neighbourhood patio culture as part of the program.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.