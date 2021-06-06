Overdose deaths soared during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s time to increase focus on Canada’s ‘other epidemic’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Overdose deaths soared during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s time to increase focus on Canada’s ‘other epidemic’

Marcus Gee
Marcus Gee
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A memorial for the late Shannon Kelly, who worked at the Vancouver Overdose Prevention Society, is seen on a fence as people use illicit drugs at a supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 27, 2021. According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 498 people have died of a drug overdose after using toxic illicit drugs in the first three months of 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada is winning the fight against COVID-19. The number of new infections is falling. So are hospitalizations and deaths. Millions of Canadians are already partly vaccinated and more and more are getting their second shot. Though the spread of the new Delta variant shows that the virus is insidious and still dangerous, the end of this ordeal is clearly in sight.

Alberta sets record for opioid overdose deaths as province unveils app for prevention

Opioid-related overdose deaths jump by 59 per cent in Ontario

Five years – and more than 7,000 deaths – since B.C. declared overdose emergency

The same cannot be said for Canada’s second deadly health crisis. The epidemic of drug overdoses has been grinding on for years, claiming more than 20,000 lives in all, not far short of the 25,000 taken by the coronavirus. Far from waning, it has been getting worse during the pandemic.

The measures authorities have rightly taken against COVID-19 often put drug users at greater risk. Injunctions to stay at home and avoid social contact mean more people are using alone, which means that no one is there to help if users suffer an overdose. The services they rely on are limited or harder to reach. The drugs they take have grown more dangerous as border closings disrupt the usual supply lines.

Story continues below advertisement

The results are visible in the numbers, and they are stunning. British Columbia just reported that overdose deaths exceeded 100 for the 14th consecutive month. At least 176 people died in April, up 43 per cent from last April. That averages out to about six deaths a day. Among the recent victims were a boy of 14 and a girl of 12.

Alberta saw deaths almost double in 2020. In its capital, Edmonton, three men were found dead in a public park of apparent overdoses last month. Emergency services said they responded to 248 opioid-related calls, twice the figure for last May.

Manitoba’s death toll rose 87 per cent in 2020 to 372. The drugs being sold on the streets of Winnipeg often contain benzodiazepines, sedatives that make it harder to revive overdose victims.

Open this photo in gallery

Paramedics pick up a woman from Margaret's - a drop-in centre in East Toronto. Multiple clients The Globe and Mail spoke to said overdoses are common at the over-capacity drop-ins like Margaret's. The city of Toronto has been under pressure in recent weeks create more shelter space and warming centres in the city to help homeless people deal with the cold..

Jesse Winter/For The Globe and Mail

In Ontario, a recent report found that, from the start of the pandemic in March, 2020, to the end of last year, 2,050 people died of overdoses, up 75 per cent from the same period in 2019. The biggest increase came among those in the prime of life, aged 25 to 44. Even in Quebec, which has been less devastated than other provinces, deaths rose by nearly a third last year to 547.

Though this tide of death has hardly gone unnoticed, it has been overshadowed by the massive struggle with COVID-19. Andrea Sereda, a doctor in London, Ont., calls it the visible/invisible crisis. It is happening all around us, in the streets, parks and apartment buildings of our communities, yet its victims often seem off our radar or even beneath our notice.

It is as if they are fish in a fishbowl, living in a whole other world. We tap on the glass, says Dr. Sereda, then we move on. Worse, we blame them for their own plight. If they overdose, it is their own fault: They never should have tried drugs in the first place. Or they should simply summon up the will to quit.

Fortunately, attitudes are starting to change. We are gaining a better understanding of the power of addiction. We are learning more about what drugs and methods are best for helping drug users cope with their suffering.

Story continues below advertisement

Most important, we are finding ways to keep them alive. Safe-consumption sites have popped up across the country for users who wish to take their drugs in a sanitary, supervised setting. Many places have low-barrier clinics that give them quick access to medicines that control their cravings. Outreach workers are stationed in the streets of many cities, checking in on users and carrying the overdose-reversing drug naloxone in case they see an overdose.

Some jurisdictions are experimenting with safe supply: giving certain users regulated drugs so that they don’t have to rely on the poisoned street version. Vancouver is even preparing for an experiment with decriminalization. People would not be charged for simple possession of small quantities of street drugs such as heroin or cocaine.

Almost anything that could make a difference is worth trying, even if we have to stray outside our comfort zone. The great national battle against the coronavirus shows what resources we can muster in the face of a deadly threat to public health. At long last, that effort is bearing fruit. It’s time to put some of the same determination and creativity into Canada’s “other epidemic.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies