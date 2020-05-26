Paramedics treating two victims after shooting in downtown Toronto

Police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto.

In a series of tweets, police say they received several 911 calls about gunshots near the intersection of King and Peter streets.

They say two victims, one male and one female, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

They also say there were reports of people screaming and running from the scene.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.