Parts of the Toronto Islands have begun flooding after sandbags breached

Parts of the Toronto Islands have begun flooding after sandbags breached

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Parts of the Toronto Islands have begun flooding as Lake Ontario waters continue to rise.

City spokesman Brad Ross says water breached the sandbags on the north shore of Ward’s Island.

He says high winds in Toronto harbour caused high waves to knock sandbags clear, allowing water to flow onto the island.

Ross says water has reached up to some residents’ doors, while others have their crawl spaces flooded.

He says water is up 30 to 40 centimetres in some places, but pumps have been strategically located to help mitigate the problem.

Ross says non-essential vehicles are not permitted on the island for the next three days as crews do their work.

