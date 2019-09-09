 Skip to main content

Passengers, crew all safe after Sunwing plane blows tire on landing in Toronto



TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Passengers on board a Sunwing flight from Mexico to Canada experienced a rough landing in Toronto when a tire on the plane blew out.

The airline says all passengers and crew safely disembarked the plane that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunwing says airport teams inspected the plane and found there was a hydraulic leak from the landing gear.

The company says the flight was operated by Swift Air.

Passenger Adi Jhamb says he was returning from his honeymoon in Cancun and the flight was perfect until the plane started shaking violently as it landed.

He says it was the roughest landing he’s ever experienced.

“As soon as we landed, the pilot’s trying to brake and we kept hearing this noise, like flat tire on a car,” Jhamb said.

“I was concerned that the cabin luggage may fall out, but nothing happened.”

He said fire trucks, ambulances and airport trucks came out to help.

Jhamb said the passengers were stuck on the plane for about an hour as it sat on the tarmac.

“It was getting hot and the fans weren’t working,” Jhamb said. “But the staff was nice, they were giving away water and cookies.”

The passenger were later taken by bus to custom agents.

Jhamb said he and his wife left without their luggage to avoid further delay, but said they’ll be getting their luggage at some point Monday.

“It’s just one of those things,” Jhamb said.

