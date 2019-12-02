Pearl Court’s last supper: The demise of a Toronto dim sum institution

You see a lot of dim sum places now have turned into fancier venues and they make a lot of fusion kind of dim sum or mainly just sweet type of dim sum. We stick to the staples and what’s good, giving that authentic taste.— Anna Fong, manager of Pearl Court Restaurant
There used to be a lot of restaurants here, and this one probably might be the last ones where you could have a large family dinner at.— Janey Yeung
We have so many regulars that have been coming for decades, that are weekly or monthly customers and we would like to thank them for coming back and trusting us even though we only took over for the last five years.— Anna Fong