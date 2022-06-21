Police say a Toronto street sweeper struck and killed a pedestrian in north Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Officers and paramedics responded just after 9 a.m. to reports a sweeper had collided with a pedestrian in the Lawrence Avenue and Leslie Street area.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city called the incident tragic and expressed sympathy for the victim’s family and the city employee.

The city says it is fully co-operating with the investigation.

Police are asking any residents in the Tremont Crescent area who have video surveillance to contact investigators.

