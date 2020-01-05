Pedestrian killed in late night hit-and-run crash in Toronto

Police say a pedestrian has died in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the crash took place at Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street East late Saturday evening.

They say a man was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

No information about the vehicle or driver has been released and police have not publicly identified the pedestrian.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of it to come forward.

