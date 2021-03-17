Peel District School Board requires teachers to wear face shields or goggles due to COVID-19 concerns

School staff at the Peel public board, west of Toronto, are now required to wear face shields or goggles, and are encouraged to eat lunch alone as concerns grow around the transmission of COVID-19 variants.

The heightened health and safety measures were issued in a memo late last week by the Peel District School Board, Ontario’s second-largest school board, and have caused anxiety among teachers about the safety of their workplaces.

Peel Region, particularly Brampton, has seen some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Tiffany Gooch, a spokeswoman with the Peel school board, said it was acting with an “abundance of caution” by requiring its staff to wear board-supplied face shields or goggles in addition to their masks. She said that as new measures have been put in place over the past year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, families and staff have “been adaptable and understanding.”

Several boards in the province, including in Thunder Bay and Halton Region, require staff to wear face shields or goggles, as well as their masks. Toronto Public Health said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday that it “strongly recommended” school staff wear eye protection “in situations where physical distancing of at least two metres cannot be adequately and consistently maintained, in both indoor and outdoor settings.”

“The new variants of concern are more transmissible, which means that we have to be more consistent in adhering to public-health measures at all times,” Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, said in an e-mail statement.

Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health for Peel, said he had recommended the use of eye protection for school staff in the fall. As cases have increased, that advice has been strengthened.

“Peel Public Health has advised school boards to strengthen this recommendation to mandatory eye protection to further enhance consistency of use and protect against variants of concern,” Dr. Loh said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

He also said that there have been at least eight individuals who likely contracted COVID-19 from eating and drinking in closed spaces since the return to in-person learning. Peel Public Health has recommended staff eat alone and drink at least two metres apart from students in class.

The Peel school board told staff in a memo on Friday that they must eat alone and preferably outdoors, and they were not to drink water in their classrooms while students are present. The board apologized to staff on Tuesday and told them they could drink water in their classrooms, and that, if there was no alternative, they could use unused classrooms to eat lunch. The board recommended that no more than one person be in the room at a time. Staff rooms are used as isolation spaces.

Gail Bannister-Clarke, president of the Peel local of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said that while she is not opposed to increased safety measures, she worries about teaching students, especially young children, with masks and goggles.

“It’s really challenging to communicate,” she said. “So much of our communication is non-verbal and students are able to see the warmth of your smile. ... It creates more distance between the teacher and the students.”

Ms. Bannister-Clarke said that while teachers have received more personal protective equipment, there are no enhanced measures for children. “If it is not safe for us to be in schools unless we’re wearing face shields or goggles, I wonder about the safety of students who are just wearing masks.”

Kristan Osborne, a middle-school teacher in Brampton, posted a picture on Twitter this week wearing goggles and a mask. Ms. Osborne said it was uncomfortable and gave her a headache after five minutes of use.

She said that other than a memo directing the use of more personal protective equipment, she and her colleagues have not received any information from the board about what has changed from one week to the next.

“We owe it to our students and our community to explain what’s happening. And we don’t know those answers,” Ms. Osborne said. “Why all of a sudden now? Explain to me. Talk to me.”

