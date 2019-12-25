 Skip to main content

Peel Regional Police search for suspect in two assaults on two women

The Canadian Press
Police in the Greater Toronto Area are searching for a man accused in two separate assaults on two women.

In the first incident, Peel Regional Police say a woman suffered minor injuries after she was attacked around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, north east of Toronto.

Police say around 7:35 p.m. that same day, another woman was allegedly threatened with a knife in the grocery store parking lot in the area of Peel Centre Drive.

She was taken to hospital after reportedly cutting both her hands during a struggle with the suspect.

Police describe the suspect in both incidents as a man in his mid to late 30s, between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, with a dark complexion, facial hair and a slim build.

They say in the first alleged assault, the suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket, grey track pants, a grey hoodie, a dark coloured hat and black shoes with white soles.

They say in the second, he was wearing black cargo-style pants, an oversized camouflage hoodie and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the suspect received a cut under his right eye and scratches to his face during the second incident.

Investigators believe that the attacks are related.

