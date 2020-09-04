Person dies after falling from Toronto balcony trying to escape building fire, police say

Toronto police say one person is dead after falling from a balcony Friday morning.

Const. David Hopkinson says officers responded to an apartment in the East York area at 10:15 a.m. after reports came in of a fire.

Once on scene, Hopkinson says police learned that someone had fallen from the balcony and was without vital signs.

Hopkinson says the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have not confirmed the gender of the victim and the death is not considered suspicious.

Police say the fire has since been put out and is also not considered suspicious.

