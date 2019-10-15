 Skip to main content

PETA takes City of Toronto to court over removal of anti-Canada Goose ads

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Employees work at a Canada Goose factory, in Toronto, on April 2, 2015. PETA says the City of Toronto violated the group’s rights when it took down anti-Canada Goose ads.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

An animal welfare organization says the City of Toronto violated the group’s rights when it took down anti-Canada Goose ads.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has taken the city to court over the removal of ads calling for a boycott of the clothing company over its use of animal products.

Astral Media has a contract with the city to build and maintain street furniture like bus shelters, and the company can sell ads on that furniture.

PETA alleges Astral took its ads down after one day due to a single complaint that came from an advertiser for Canada Goose.

The advocacy group says Astral is working on behalf of the city, and its decision to remove ads violated PETA’s free-speech rights.

PETA is trying to convince an Ontario Divisional Court to undertake a judicial review of the matter.

