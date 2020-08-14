 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Police arrest 21-year-old man in random beating of woman east of Toronto

Liam Casey
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man following a weeks-long manhunt after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly attacked at random, sexually assaulted and left for dead near a creek in Whitby, Ont.

Investigators worked around the clock to identify, then find the suspect and arrested him overnight in Ottawa, Durham regional police Chief Paul Martin said at a news conference Friday.

The woman was out for her usual walk on around 9 p.m. on July 28, but when she didn’t return, her family called police, Martin said.

Story continues below advertisement

The force searched through the night and around 10:30 a.m. the next morning, officers found her next to a creek, he said.

“She had multiple serious injuries consistent with a vicious assault,” Martin said.

She was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where she remains in critical condition, he said.

After canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance video, police released footage of a man they said was following the woman on her walk.

The force said it was the help of the public that led to the identification of the suspect.

“Once we released those images, we were getting phone calls, getting people coming to the station, we were getting people approaching officers that were canvassing in the neighbourhood,” said Det. Gill Lock.

Martin said there is no indication mental health played a role in the attack, but cautioned the investigation remains in its early stages.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect was not known to the victim and this was a random assault,” he said.

The woman’s father was emotional when speaking with reporters.

“She’s alive, that’s all I’m going to say, thankfully,” he said.

Anthony Doiron-Francis, of Whitby, Ont., faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the woman has raised more than $100,000 since late July.

The family said the woman “sustained multiple life-threatening injuries that will require medical procedures, treatments and therapy to assist with healing during this difficult and long recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

Someone with the same name as the accused donated $300 to the fund six days ago.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies