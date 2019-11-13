Police arrest youth wanted in connection with Toronto apartment shooting

Open this photo in gallery Police cordon off an area around an apartment building in Toronto, on Oct. 30, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Police have found and arrested a youth wanted in a shooting at a Toronto building that left five teens injured.

Toronto police say the young person, who cannot be named, was arrested after police raided a home in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.

Investigators have charged the youth with five counts of attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, as a group of teens were gathered in the hallway of a low-rise apartment building.

Police allege two people opened fire on the group, then took off with a third suspect in a dark sedan.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Toronto, have already been charged in the case.

