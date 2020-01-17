 Skip to main content

Toronto

Police charge firefighter with careless driving after 11-year-old girl struck in Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police say a Toronto firefighter has been charged with careless driving more than a month after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a fire truck.

Toronto police say the crash happened on Dec. 16, when the truck – which had its lights and sirens on – struck the girl as she was crossing a midtown road in a crosswalk.

Firefighters provided first aid to the girl and she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they say she remains weeks later.

Police say their traffic services division investigated in consultation with provincial prosecutors.

They say the Toronto firefighter driving the vehicle – whose name wasn’t provided – was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and passing a stopped vehicle at a crossover.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the firefighter remains on active duty and is highly trained, with 22 years of service.

