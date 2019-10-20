 Skip to main content

Toronto

Police charge man with two sexual assaults on women riding Toronto buses

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto police have charged a man with two counts of sexual assault following alleged incidents on public buses.

Investigators say the incidents happened on the afternoons of Sept. 17 and Oct. 8.

They allege that in the first case, a man sat down beside a woman on a TTC bus, ignoring other empty seats, and sexually assaulted her.

Officers say the woman told the bus driver, who called police.

They say that in the second case, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman who he sat beside on a bus.

Police say that in that case, the woman fled the bus and the man stayed on board.

