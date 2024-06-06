Police clear day-old pro-Palestinian encampment at York University

Open this photo in gallery: York University students established a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus in Toronto on Wednesday June 5.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Police cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment at York University a day after it was established and shortly after the university issued a trespass notice, a stark contrast to other campus protests in Canada that have continued for weeks.

Dozens of police moved to clear the York encampment Thursday morning, the same day that the trespass notice was issued, according to police.

Toronto police said in a news release that they acted at the request of York University. The police said approximately 40 people left the encampment when directed to do so. One person was arrested after returning to the camp, police said, under the Trespass to Property Act.

The York encampment is one of dozens that have been established across North America since early April, part of a wave of student protests that have called on universities to disclose where their money is invested, divest from companies connected to the Israeli military and break ties with some Israeli universities.

University of Toronto graduation ceremonies continue amid protest on campus

York University said the encampment was set up on the Harry W. Arthurs common Wednesday without permission, and that protesters were informed by campus security they were not allowed to do so.

“York’s campuses must be accessible for all community members and visitors – the Common is intended for use as a space for study, work and leisure,” the university administration said in a note to campus Thursday.

“The individuals involved in the encampment have left peacefully. York’s community safety team is clearing the site of equipment so that it may be returned to its intended use as soon as possible. Toronto Police Service presence was requested by the University to ensure the safety of all concerned.”

York president Rhonda Lenton was not available for an interview.

In a note to campus on Wednesday, the York administration had said it would try to establish a dialogue with the encampment. Toronto police said it received a request for assistance that same day.

The common was completely clear of any sign of the encampment by late morning. At least a dozen police and private security vehicles were still present, however. Some students said they were preparing for a protest on campus at 2 p.m.

Police halt pro-Palestinian encampment at Quebec’s City’s Laval University

The swift move to break up the encampment at York is similar to the response seen at Alberta’s two largest universities, the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta, where encampments were rousted by police shortly after they were established. Police have also been called in at some U.S. universities.

At McGill, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia, protests have gone on for weeks. The McGill administration has decried some of the protest tactics and has sought, unsuccessfully so far, to win a court order that would authorize police to clear the camp adjacent to its main library. At the University of Toronto, police have not been called in but the university has issued a notice of trespass and is seeking an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court that would authorize police to clear the encampment.

Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement that the York situation differs from that at the University of Toronto. In the U of T case, a trespass notice was not issued until 22 days after the encampment began, she said, while the protest grew in size and protesters were provided accommodations such as access to washrooms.

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn’t give power to clear U of T encampment

“The timing and circumstances are different at both universities, which is why the University of Toronto is now seeking a court order to authorize police to assist,” Ms. Sayer said.

“The Toronto Police Service must assess every situation on its facts before determining whether the use of the Trespass to Property Act is appropriate.”

The Jewish Faculty Network, a group that has been active in recent campus protests, condemned what it called a crackdown on peaceful student protest, saying it violated academic freedom and freedom of expression.

More to come