Police identify man in photo linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto Police have identified a man they believe could be the eighth victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Until Friday, police had requested the public’s help in putting a name to the face of the man, taking the extraordinary step of releasing a photo that, they believe, was taken after his death.

Police are withholding the man’s name until his next of kin have been notified.

The Toronto Police Service had originally released the photo in March and released a new version on Wednesday, with the help of community activist Nicki Ward, who used her graphic-design skills to enhance the image.

Police also released an artist’s rendering of the man.

Just two days ago, investigators were still trying to winnow down the man’s identity from a list of 22 possibilities they had narrowed from 500 initial tips. The digitally enhanced picture of the man was first released on March 5.

While Toronto police have not explicitly confirmed that they found photos of the victims in their search of Mr. McArthur’s belongings, two sources say investigators found pictures of several men they believe to be victims on a memory key. Other media outlets have reported that the images were on a computer.

Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga, who stressed that releasing the photo was a measure of last resort for the service, told reporters earlier this week that he wanted to identify the man before laying additional charges against Mr. McArthur.

Mr. McArthur currently faces seven counts of first-degree murder. The victims named in the charges are men linked to Toronto’s Gay Village who disappeared between 2010 and 2017. The 66-year-old landscaper was arrested in January.