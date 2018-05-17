 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Police identify third suspect in beating of man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

Police identify third suspect in beating of man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say the suspect is 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal of no fixed address.

They say he is charged with one count of aggravated assault and is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the autistic man was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men allegedly began punching and kicking him.

Authorities have said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

Police have previously charged 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil and 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami with aggravated assault.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.