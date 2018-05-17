Police identify third suspect in beating of man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

Police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say the suspect is 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal of no fixed address.
They say he is charged with one count of aggravated assault and is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Police say the autistic man was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men allegedly began punching and kicking him.
Authorities have said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.
Police have previously charged 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil and 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami with aggravated assault.
