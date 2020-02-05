 Skip to main content

Toronto

Police investigating after shots fired outside Toronto high school

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A Toronto high school is in lockdown after shots were fired behind the building today.

Toronto Police Const. Alex Li says no one appears to have been injured in the incident at Cedarbrae Collegiate in the city’s east end.

But he says police found multiple shell casings behind the school, and a vehicle with bullet holes.

The Toronto District School Board says Cedarbrae is in lockdown and a number of surrounding schools are in hold-and-secure while police investigate.

Li says police are looking for a man between 18 and 20 years old wearing a toque and a red sweatshirt.

He’s urging people to avoid the school for now.

