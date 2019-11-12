 Skip to main content

Toronto

Police investigating after Toronto cenotaph vandalized

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police in Toronto say a cenotaph commemorating war dead has been vandalized.

Const. Alex Li says officers were called to the area Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after hundreds gathered nearby for a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Li says the words “Ye broke faith” were spray-painted on the monument — an apparent reference to the poem In Flanders Fields.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Li says the graffiti is disrespectful to both veterans and current members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that it was “disgusting” to see the monument vandalized.

