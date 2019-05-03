 Skip to main content

Toronto Police investigating fatal shooting at party north of Toronto

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police north of Toronto are investigating after a fatal shooting during what they say was likely a large party at a rented home.

York Regional Police were called to the scene on Bloomington Road East in the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., early Friday.

They say a man was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

About 30 minutes later, officers were called to a home on nearby Bethesda Road, where reports indicated that two men had been knocking on doors looking for someone to call them a taxi.

Police say they found two men hiding in the bushes and placed them under arrest. They say a handgun was also found nearby.

Police say preliminary information indicates there may have been a party at the home with many people in attendance, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

