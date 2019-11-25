Police investigating feces-throwing incidents at two Toronto university libraries

Toronto police say they are investigating two incidents of feces being thrown at students in university libraries in recent days.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police are investigating a link between similar incidents at the University of Toronto and York University.
She says one incident occurred at the Robarts Library at U of T on Friday afternoon, while another took place Sunday afternoon at York University’s Scott Library.
Douglas-Cook says detectives are looking to determine if the suspect is the same person in both incidents.
She says assault charges could be laid.
A spokesman for York University confirmed that an “unknown male” entered the library around 5 p.m. Sunday and “deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student.”
