Toronto

Police investigating feces-throwing incidents at two Toronto university libraries

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they are investigating two incidents of feces being thrown at students in university libraries in recent days.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police are investigating a link between similar incidents at the University of Toronto and York University.

She says one incident occurred at the Robarts Library at U of T on Friday afternoon, while another took place Sunday afternoon at York University’s Scott Library.

Douglas-Cook says detectives are looking to determine if the suspect is the same person in both incidents.

She says assault charges could be laid.

A spokesman for York University confirmed that an “unknown male” entered the library around 5 p.m. Sunday and “deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student.”

