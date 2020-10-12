Police investigating violent threats against Toronto mosque

Toronto police say they’re investigating threats made to a local mosque over the weekend.

Const. Edward Parks says officers were contacted about a “suspicious incident” on Saturday.

He says no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The police confirmation came after a national Muslim organization shared an excerpt from violent messages it said the mosque received on Saturday.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims did not identify the specific mosque for fear it would make it the target of further threats.

It said the messages included the threat to “do a Christ church all over again,” referring to the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019 in which a gunman killed 51 people.

