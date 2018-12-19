Police lay more charges in St. Michael’s sexual assault investigation

Toronto Police have laid charges in two new incidents connected to St. Michael’s College School in Toronto — all of which allegedly occurred this fall.

The six teens charged in the initial incident — sexual assault with an object — were scheduled to be back in youth court Wednesday.

Two of them are not facing any new charges, and their lawyers appeared briefly on their behalf. They will be back in court Jan. 28.

Four of the teens are now additionally charged in a separate assault with a weapon, and two (of those four) are also additionally charged with an additional sexual assault. They are expected to appear in person Wednesday afternoon.

Another five incidents were investigated by police and closed with no charges laid.

Toronto Police said at a press conference Wednesday morning that they have conducted over 60 interviews and no further charges are expected.

After learning of the additional charges regarding recent incidents at the school, interim school president Andrew Leung called it “another painful and heartbreaking day.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Father Leung said that it was also a “necessary step in our school’s journey as we learn the truth about the terrible incidents that happened and rededicate ourselves to both immediate and long-term change.”

The school is continuing with its own investigation into student conduct. The school recently announced a four-member team that will examine the school’s social and cultural practices. The panel includes Debra Pepler, whose research has focused on bullying and victimization among children and adolescents, and Ontario’s former deputy minister of education, Bruce Rodrigues.

“We are committed to understanding why this behaviour happened and what led to it, and to putting measures in place to ensure it does not happen again,” the school said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities and guiding principles.”

St. Michael’s College School’s former principal and its president both resigned in mid-November, citing a desire to “move forward without distractions.”

-with files from Caroline Alphonso