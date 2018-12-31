 Skip to main content

Toronto Police search for suspects in robbery at jewellery store in Markham, Ont.

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Police search for suspects in robbery at jewellery store in Markham, Ont.

Markham, Ont.
The Canadian Press

York regional police say they have arrested one person and are looking for five others after a jewellery store was robbed in Markham, Ont., on Sunday.

They say officers responded to a call for reports of robbery of a store inside the Markville Mall around 6:25 p.m.

They say six suspects arrived in two vehicles wearing construction vests and armed with guns and hammers.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects smashed the store’s glass cases and stole jewellery.

They say officers gave chase and arrested one suspect, who was charged with robbery disguise with intent and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police allege the same suspects left a package at the Markham GO train station as a diversion tactic to draw police resources away from the heist.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers