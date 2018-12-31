Police search for suspects in robbery at jewellery store in Markham, Ont.

York regional police say they have arrested one person and are looking for five others after a jewellery store was robbed in Markham, Ont., on Sunday.

They say officers responded to a call for reports of robbery of a store inside the Markville Mall around 6:25 p.m.

They say six suspects arrived in two vehicles wearing construction vests and armed with guns and hammers.

Police say the suspects smashed the store’s glass cases and stole jewellery.

They say officers gave chase and arrested one suspect, who was charged with robbery disguise with intent and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police allege the same suspects left a package at the Markham GO train station as a diversion tactic to draw police resources away from the heist.