Police make dozens of arrests after eight-month investigation into Toronto-area gang

Toronto’s police chief says the force has dealt a significant blow to a gang he alleges has been selling fentanyl throughout Canada for some time.
Mark Saunders says police began making arrests throughout the Greater Toronto Area today, taking 37 people into custody by midday with more expected later on.
He says the eight-month-long investigation into the organization known as the Chester Lee gang had previously resulted in 43 arrests prior to Thursday’s sweep throughout Toronto and the surrounding area.
He alleges the group, with roots in Toronto’s east end, was directly involved in numerous shootings and fentanyl trafficking throughout Canada.
Saunders did not indicate how many charges were laid, but says investigators had seized at least 23 firearms over the course of the investigation.
He says he cannot provide many details on the investigation while the sweep is ongoing, but expects to provide more information at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.
