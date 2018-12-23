Police nab thief after several porch packages disappear

Open this photo in gallery With one more day before Christmas, police are reminding online shoppers to be 'extra vigilant' when they are expecting a delivery. Robert Bumsted

An alleged package thief has been arrested after police say several holiday deliveries were swiped from porches in Toronto’s west end.

It is a common scheme this time of year, particularly as more and more gift givers do their shopping online.

In this case, police said the packages went missing between Dec. 7 and 12. With the help of the public – and home security camera footage – Toronto police said their officers were able to identify a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, 32-year-old Karel Vorlicek was arrested and charged with two counts of mail theft. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Despite the arrest, police spokesperson Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook said she does not believe the victims’ packages were returned.

With one more day before Christmas, police are reminding online shoppers to be “extra vigilant” when they are expecting a delivery.

Constable Douglas-Cook said there is always an increase in package thefts around the holiday season.

“More packages are being delivered and the people committing these crimes are fully aware of that,” she said.

If you are unable to be home when the package is scheduled to arrive, she suggests arranging for it to be dropped off at a package depot, or left with a trusted neighbour.