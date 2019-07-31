 Skip to main content

Toronto Police name victims in alleged quadruple homicide in Markham, Ont.

Police name victims in alleged quadruple homicide in Markham, Ont.

Markham, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police investigating an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto have named the four victims in the case.

They say the three women and man are 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Police confirm three women and one man found dead in Markham, Ont. home. They did not identify the victims. The Canadian Press

York Regional Police won’t confirm the relationships among the four found inside a home in Markham, Ont.

They also haven’t said how they are connected to 23-year-old Menhaz Zaman, who is facing four charges of first-degree murder.

Friends have previously identified the victims as the accused’s parents, grandmother and sister.

Zaman is due to appear in court on Friday.

