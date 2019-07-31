Police name victims in alleged quadruple homicide in Markham, Ont.

Police investigating an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto have named the four victims in the case.

They say the three women and man are 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Police confirm three women and one man found dead in Markham, Ont. home. They did not identify the victims. The Canadian Press

York Regional Police won’t confirm the relationships among the four found inside a home in Markham, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

They also haven’t said how they are connected to 23-year-old Menhaz Zaman, who is facing four charges of first-degree murder.

Friends have previously identified the victims as the accused’s parents, grandmother and sister.

Zaman is due to appear in court on Friday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.