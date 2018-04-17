Police order attractions around CN Tower closed because of falling ice

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk by a barrier with warning sign outside Rogers Centre in Toronto on April 16, 2018. Gates one to six at the Rogers Centre are closed, but the Blue Jays’ doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday is still on. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Toronto Police have closed off parts of one street and shut down several attractions around the CN Tower because of falling ice.

The affected street is Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe and Rees Street. The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Rec Room are closed. The event space said it would honour previously scheduled engagements while remaining closed to the general public.

The Air Canada Centre remains open.

Gates one to six at the Rogers Centre are closed, but the Blue Jays’ doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday is still on. After falling ice caused a puncture in the centre’s retractable roof Monday, that night’s game was rescheduled for Tuesday.

“We do have officers down there who are directing citizens away from harm’s way,” said Staff Sergeant Ron Boyce of the Toronto Police Service. “Of course, we’re expecting large crowds in that area.”

Steam Whistle Brewing on Bremner Boulevard was originally listed as closed by Toronto Police in their release, however Josh Hillinger, on-site experience manager for the brewery, said it will remain open.

“Access to our front building is affected, but there’s other ways of getting into our business,” said Mr. Hillinger.



He said it hasn’t been directly affected by falling ice except for closings around the establishment.

