 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Police plead for more witnesses in Toronto hit-and-run that badly injured toddler

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police are asking those who witnessed a hit-and-run that badly injured a toddler, his mother and his grandmother on Sunday to come forward.

Const. Alex Li notes that the crash happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

He says the number of witnesses who have called to give their account of the crash doesn’t line up with how many people must have seen it.

Story continues below advertisement

Li says the 20-month-old boy’s father is begging those responsible to come forward.

Thus far police have identified three “persons of interest” who they’d like to speak with about the crash.

Officers have said the family was standing on a sidewalk in east Toronto when they were struck by an SUV.

The little boy was in a stroller that was smashed to pieces.

Police have said two people exited the grey Dodge Journey and walked around briefly before one got back in the SUV and drove off, while the other ran away.

The todler’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but his condition has since improved and he’s now listed in serious condition.

His mother, 37, and grandmother, 57, suffered serious injuries but have since stabilized.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter