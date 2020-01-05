Police say 16-year-old Toronto girl killed in hit and run in Brampton, Ont.

Police say a 16-year-old girl from Toronto has died in what they’re describing as a hit and run in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened early this morning in a largely residential area of the city west of Toronto.

They say the girl was walking in the area when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead later in the day.

Police have not yet released her name or offered details on what took her to the area.

They say they do not have any details on potential suspects and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

