Police say Toronto man faces child sex charges in Newfoundland from 1990s

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 62-year-old Toronto resident faces four sex-related charges involving a child that allegedly occurred in the 1990s.
The Mounties say the offences occurred in Badger, N.L., where Anthony Hageman was serving as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church at the time.
Police say they received a complaint last August from a person who reported being sexually assaulted at the age of seven.
Hageman faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.
He was served a summons on Feb. 3 in Toronto and is to appear in court in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., on March 25.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
