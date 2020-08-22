 Skip to main content
Police watchdog investigates after man falls to his death from Toronto apartment

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from an apartment balcony in Toronto’s York neighbourhood.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 66-year-old man was speaking with Toronto Police Service officers before he fell.

Police say the man was hanging from the balcony railing when they arrived Friday afternoon.

The unit says the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two investigators and two forensic officers have been assigned to review what happened.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

