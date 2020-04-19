Police watchdog investigating after man dies following police interaction in Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an apartment fire during a police interaction in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police first responded to a call for an assault on Friday evening.

Investigators say officers tried to communicate with a man who lived in the apartment from the door.

Story continues below advertisement

They say police eventually called the Toronto Fire Service, when responders found flames and smoke coming out of the apartment.

The SIU says firefighters brought the man out of the apartment and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They say a team of five investigators are looking into the case and a post mortem will be conducted on the body on Sunday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.